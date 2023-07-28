Bluestone invests in venue-focused technical designs provider PMY Group

Following the investment, Bobby Sharma, Bluestone’s founder and managing partner, will join PMY’s board of directors.

Bluestone Equity Partners has made an investment in PMY Group, an Australia-based international venue, events and infrastructure technology solutions firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

PMY was founded in 2009 by Paul Yeomans.

Following the investment, Bobby Sharma, Bluestone’s founder and managing partner, will join PMY’s board of directors.

PMY marks the first investment for Bluestone, which closed its inaugural $300 million growth equity fund in the first quarter of 2023.

“Over the past 14 years, PMY has delivered impressive performance and growth by leveraging technology to help venues of all types deliver a safe, secure and engaging experience,” said Yeomans in a statement. “We intend to leverage the new investment from Bluestone to accelerate PMY’s growth through both organic and inorganic expansion opportunities as we strive to support the fast-growing infrastructure technology market. We see Bluestone as a true partner and look forward to benefitting from the firm’s expertise across sports, media and entertainment as we continue to grow all over the world.”

PMY Group’s current and recent clients include: SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Mercedes Benz Stadium, New York Mets, New York City FC and US Tennis Association.

Headquartered in New York City, Bluestone invests in global sports, media and entertainment.