Bluestone taps Phillips as exec partner

Bluestone Investment Partners has named Kevin M. Phillips as an executive partner.

Currently, Phillips serves as the chairman of the board for ManTech.

Phillips led the sale of ManTech to Carlyle in September 2022 for $4.2 billion. His tenure at ManTech includes serving as president and CEO from 2018 until his retirement in October 2022.

“Kevin’s experience, integrity and mission commitment are second to none in an industry filled with high quality leaders,” said John Allen, Bluestone co-founder and managing partner in a statement. “He will be an invaluable resource to Bluestone and our portfolio companies. We at Bluestone are honored to have the opportunity to work with him.”

Phillips spent 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Bluestone invests in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena.