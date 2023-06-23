BMO seals second retail investors partnership with Partners Group

The initiative is intended to broaden access to private markets for Canadian accredited investors

It builds on the recent launch of the BMO Georgian Alignment II Access Fund, which offers these investors exposure to Georgian’s curated set of North American software companies

BMO Global Asset Management has teamed up with Partners Group to launch a second partnership aimed at broadening access to private markets for Canadian accredited investors. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new BMO Partners Group Private Markets Fund offers access to a globally diversified portfolio, spanning private equity, private credit, private real estate and private infrastructure through a single vehicle.

The initiative builds on the recent launch of the BMO Georgian Alignment II Access Fund, which offers Canadian accredited investors exposure to Georgian’s curated set of North American software companies.

“Our partnership with BMO is a great opportunity to expand access to private markets for Canadian accredited and institutional investors,” said Adam Howarth, a partner and co-head of portfolio management, Partners Group, in a statement. “The solution is underpinned by a broadly diversified portfolio of private markets investments and aims to offer attractive, long-term compounding returns. Investors will benefit from Partners Group’s global platform and investment approach, which seeks to capitalize on thematic growth trends and transform businesses and assets. We believe private markets should play an increasingly important role in an investor’s portfolio. We look forward to working with the BMO team.”

BMO Global Asset Management is an affiliate of Canada’s BMO Financial Group, the eighth largest bank in North America by assets managed.

Based in Baar-Zug, Switzerland, Partners Group is a global private markets firm. It had more than $135 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022.