Bogner joins Twin Bridge as investor relations senior associate

Twin Bridge Capital Partners has hired Megan Bogner as a senior associate on the firm’s investor relations team.

Previously, Bogner worked at Acalyx Advisors. Before that, she worked at Citigroup Inc as an analyst in the private funds group and foreign exchange sales.

“We are tapping Megan’s expertise at just the right time, as we have significantly expanded our global investor base over the past few years,” said Matt Petronzio, partner at Twin Bridge. “Megan has worked with some of the premier middle market firms through some of their most pivotal fund raises. She will make an excellent addition to our team as we continue to deploy capital across our strategies.”

