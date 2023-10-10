Bonaccord invests in healthcare PE firm Revelstoke

Evercore and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to Revelstoke

Bonaccord Capital Partners has made a minority investment in Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based healthcare-focused private equity firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bonaccord is a subsidiary of P10, Inc.

“We are proud to have established a strategic long-term partnership with Bonaccord, which we believe will be integral to Revelstoke’s continued growth and will allow us to increase our commitment to our funds, further enhancing our alignment with our limited partners,” said Simon Bachleda, co-founder and managing partner at Revelstoke in a statement. “We believe Bonaccord’s experience, track record and long-term commitment to Revelstoke will be invaluable as we work with entrepreneurs and management teams to build market-leading healthcare services companies on behalf of our investors.”

Evercore and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to Revelstoke. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to Revelstoke while Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Bonaccord.

Currently, Revelstoke has approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management.

Bonaccord invests in the middle market.