Bonnefield taps Doyle as partner

Toronto, April 28, 2022 – Bonnefield is pleased to announce that Sam Doyle has recently joined the firm as a Partner. As a member of the Bonnefield Management Committee, Sam will take a leadership position within Bonnefield’s investment team and will lead our new Integrated Agriculture investing activities.

Sam joins Bonnefield from California-based AGR Partners, a food and agribusiness focused private equity manager with over USD $1 billion in assets under management. At AGR, Sam was a member of the investment team responsible for sourcing, evaluation, execution, and management of investment opportunities across various agricultural sectors.

Additionally, as part of this role, Sam had responsibility for Canadian business development and deal sourcing. Prior to AGR, Sam was an analyst at Goldman Sachs and Co. in their Alternative Investments and Manager Selection division and he began his career with Castle Hall Alternatives doing operational due diligence on alternative investment managers.

Sam brings a wealth of experience to his new role and, as a Canadian (he hails from Halifax), is excited to be able to focus his activities on supporting the ongoing growth and success of Canadian agribusiness. Sam holds a Bachelor in Business Administration from Acadia University.

