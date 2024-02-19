Borgman Capital exits equipment rental company Aerial Work Platforms

Reinhart Boerner van Deuren served as Borgman Capital’s legal counsel on the transaction

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Borgman invests in the lower middle market

The private equity firm was founded in 2017

Borgman Capital has sold Aerial Work Platforms, a Wisconsin-based equipment rental company, to Herc Rentals Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

Borgman Capital acquired AWP in December 2020 from the company founder Pat Barney. Borgman then hired Robert Rivera as president.

AWP was founded in 1979.

“We executed many new growth initiatives during the investment period. At the end of the day, AWP’s success comes down to Robert’s leadership and the strong customer service culture he built,” said Sequoya Borgman, founder and CEO of Borgman Capital in a statement. “AWP is an example of what’s possible when the right leader is put in place to build on a founders’ legacy after an ownership transition. It was a pleasure to partner with Robert and the team over the last three years and we will be cheering everyone on in their next phase of growth.”

