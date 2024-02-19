Borgman Capital snaps up regional chemical distributor TPI

Tom Perovsek will remain president of TPI, a role he has held since 2001.

Borgman Capital has acquired Technical Products Inc, a Cleveland-based regional chemical distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tom Perovsek will remain president of TPI, a role he has held since 2001.

“We welcome Technical Products, Inc. to our portfolio of companies,” said Sequoya Borgman, founder and CEO of Borgman Capital in a statement. “TPI is a prime example of what we look for in an investment – a stable business with a great reputation, strong management, and opportunities to serve both its customers and vendors in more ways.”

TPI is Borgman Capital’s seventeenth acquisition since the firm’s founding in 2017.

First Business Bank provided senior financing and Reinhart Boerner van Deuren served as legal counsel for Borgman Capital. Accounting diligence and advisory services for the transaction were performed by Eisner Amper.

TPI was founded in 1955.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Borgman invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm acquires companies with annual revenue between $10 million and $100 million and EBITDA between $2 million and $15 million.