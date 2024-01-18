Bow River-backed One10 snaps up First Lorandus Global

First Lorandus Global is a Cambridge, Ontario-based provider of virtual, hybrid, incentive travel and face-to-face event solutions.

One10, a portfolio company of Bow River Capital, has acquired First Lorandus Global, a Cambridge, Ontario-based provider of virtual, hybrid, incentive travel and face-to-face event solutions.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. Bow River supported the acquisition.

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, One10 is a provider of incentives and recognition, travel and events and marketing services.

Lorandus will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of One10.

The acquisition will enable the expansion of the One10 brand and its proprietary incentive and recognition technology, while supporting Lorandus’ plan to expand the suite of products offered to its customer base, the company said in a statement. It will also give One10 an increased presence in the US and Canada.

“We see a significant opportunity for growth with the Lorandus portfolio,” said Greg Hiatrides, managing director at Bow River Capital. “Given the opportunity to serve enterprise companies in both the US and Canadian markets, it was a natural fit.”

Bow River, a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, invested in One10 in 2022.