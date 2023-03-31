Bow River Capital taps Warta as managing director for SGE team

In his new role, Warta will oversee the sourcing and due diligence of majority-control transactions and lead the firm's board of directors across multiple SaaS platform companies.

Bow River Capital has hired Matt Warta as a managing director on the software growth equity team. In his new role, Warta will oversee the sourcing and due diligence of majority-control transactions and lead the firm’s board of directors across multiple SaaS platform companies.

“There are only a few seasoned SaaS executives with a perfect combination of primary investment experience and deep operational expertise required to execute our playbook and investment strategy and Matt is one of them,” said John Raeder, managing director and head of software investments at Bow River Capital, in a statement.

Warta started his investment career at Koch Ventures (now called Koch Disruptive Technologies) in 1996. He was a general partner at Village Ventures and co-founder and CEO of GutCheck for more than 10 years. Most recently, he was an executive at EverCommerce, Inc., where he led the combination of five client-centered digital marketing firms.

Founded in 2003, Denver-based Bow River Capital invests in the lower middle market.