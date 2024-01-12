Bow River exits software firm Xyleme

Bow River acquired Xyleme in the second quarter of 2021.

Bow River Capital has sold Xyleme, a Denver-based software firm, to MadCap Software, a Battery Ventures-backed portfolio company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bow River acquired Xyleme in the second quarter of 2021.

On the deal, Steven Joanis, managing director at Bow River Capital, said in a statement, “it’s been truly rewarding to help drive the company’s transformative value creation with Dave Walters, Roger Metz, Leslie Farinella, Jim Franzel, Brad Swingruber, Mark Lemmons, and team at Xyleme; we’re confident the company’s leadership, staff, and clients are in great hands in this exciting next phase of growth.”

Piper Sandler & Co. provided investment banking expertise throughout the Xyleme transaction. Holland and Hart, LLP served as legal counsel to Xyleme and Bow River Capital.

Based in Denver, Bow River invests in the lower middle market. The firm was founded in 2003.