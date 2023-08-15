Bow River taps Sharma as managing director and Masoudpour as director for PE team

Sharma joins Bow River Capital from Investcorp International where he was most recently a principal on the private equity team.

Bow River Capital has hired Gaurav Sharma as managing director and and Shayan Masoudpour as director for its private equity team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gaurav and Shayan to the team,” said Greg Hiatrides, managing director and head of Bow River Capital Private Equity in a statement. “They have deep experience investing in business and healthcare services, two important areas of focus within our investment strategy, and bring tremendous operational expertise to our Team.”

Sharma joins Bow River Capital from Investcorp International where he served most recently as principal on the private equity team with a focus on business and healthcare services. Prior to Investcorp, he worked at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

Most recently, Masoudpour was a principal at Chicago Pacific Founders where he focused on healthcare services. Previously, he was a senior associate at Waud Capital Partners.

Based in Denver, Bow River Capital invests in the lower and middle market.