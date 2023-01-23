Bow River taps Wilson as managing director for real estate team

Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Wilson was CEO of North Mountain Partners.

Bow River Capital has hired Brian Wilson as a managing director on the firm’s real estate team.

Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Wilson was CEO of North Mountain Partners. Previously, he held various executive roles at Real Capital Solutions. Prior to RCS, Wilson was a regional manager for Omni Apartment Communities.

“Pat and I are excited to have Brian on our team,” said Bow River Real Estate Management Director Nick Koncilja in a statement. “He brings tremendous experience investing in our target geographic market, the Bow River Capital Rodeo Region, and, importantly, shares our commitment to developing our team and striving to deliver strong returns to our investors.”

