Bowling restaurant chain Pinstripes scores investment from Granite Creek

Granite Creek Capital Partners has made an investment in Pinstripes Inc, an operator of dining and entertainment venues combining bowling, bocce, and Italian-American cuisine.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Pinstripes currently operates 13 venues, with six additional locations under construction that are projected to open within the next 12 months. Pinstripes will use the proceeds from the investment to finance its expansion.

“Pinstripes has created a unique and exciting family entertainment concept that provides a variety of activities that everyone can enjoy,” said Brian Boorstein, a partner and co-founder at Granite Creek, in a statement. “The quality and attention to detail found at every Pinstripes location across the country is a direct testament to the passion of the team and their ability to consistently deliver upscale dining combined with fun, interactive experiences.”

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets the manufacturing, business services, healthcare and agribusiness sectors.