Boyne Capital-backed Galleher Industries snaps up Fleet Parts & Service

Galleher Industries, which is backed by Boyne Capital, has acquired Fleet Parts & Service Inc, a Belleville, New Jersey-based distributor of aftermarket replacement truck body parts. No financial terms were disclosed.

Galleher manufactures and distributes lumber and fabricated metal components to truck body and trailer OEMs, with locations in Pomona, California and Kaufman, Texas.

Galleher was founded in 1937.

On the deal, Boyne Managing Partner and CEO Derek McDowell said in a statement, “We are pleased to welcome Fleet Parts to the Galleher family. Demand for medium duty trucks is at an all-time high with strong tailwinds including e-commerce and last mile delivery. We see an exciting opportunity to continue to expand our geographical reach and capabilities to support OEMs and fleet operators.

Based in Florida, Boyne Capital invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 2006.