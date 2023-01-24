Boyne Capital buys B2B service firm Flatworld Solutions

Based in Florida, Boyne Capital invests in the lower middle market

Boyne Capital has acquired Princeton, New Jersey-based Flatworld Solutions, Inc, a business process outsourcing and automation company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flatworld was founded in 2002.

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell, said in a statement, “Flatworld’s ability to consistently deliver high quality services across a breadth of sectors and capabilities differentiates them from their peers. We are impressed by the customer-centric, global organization the Flatworld management team has built, and we are excited to be partnering with co-founders Jacob William, David Antony, and Anand Mathews to help Flatworld achieve its full potential.”

Based in Florida, Boyne Capital invests in the lower middle market.

Boyne was founded in 2006. The private equity firm targets sectors that include healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, and business & financial services.