Boyne Capital buys marine services provider Ryan Marine

Ryan Nelms serves as CEO of Ryan Marine

Boyne Capital invests in the lower middle market

Boyne Capital has acquired Virginia-based Ryan Marine, a provider of diversified marine and industrial contracting and maintenance services.

Ryan Marine was founded in 1985.

Ryan Nelms serves as CEO of Ryan Marine.

Derek McDowell, a managing partner at Boyne Capital, said in a statement, “Ryan Marine has leveraged its best-in-class service standards, reputation, and longstanding presence in the community to develop lasting, reoccurring relationships in the Hampton Roads region. We are excited to partner with Ryan and the team to support the Company’s next phase of growth as a mission-critical service provider for its customers. This investment is another example of Boyne’s focus in partnering with leading infrastructure services businesses.”

Based in Florida, Boyne Capital invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, business & financial services, and industrial, infrastructure & engineering services.