Boyne Capital buys water and sewer infrastructure services platform McKee

Boyne Capital has acquired Oklahoma-based McKee Utility Contractors, a water and sewer infrastructure services platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

McKee was founded in 1978. The company serves municipal and utility customers across expanding population centers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

On the deal, Derek McDowell, a managing partner at Boyne Capital, said in a statement, “McKee Utility exemplifies Boyne’s partnership-oriented approach, as we partner with another top tier management team that is poised to grow its position as a niche industry leader. McKee Utility also reflects our continued commitment to investing and supporting companies in the broader infrastructure sector, which we foresee having significant demand and growth in the coming decade.”

Based in Florida, Boyne invests in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne targets a number of sectors that include healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, and business & financial services.