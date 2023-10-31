Boyne Capital invests in film manufacturer ProFusion

Based in Florida, Boyne targets lower middle market companies

Boyne was founded in 2006

Boyne Capital has invested in ProFusion Industries, a Fairlawn, Ohio-based provider of polymer-based film and sheet products. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Derek McDowell, a managing partner at Boyne Capital, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with ProFusion given its market leading position and capabilities. This investment is another strong example of Boyne’s focus on investing in market leaders and partnering with top-tier management teams.”

Alex Williamson serves as CEO of ProFusion.

