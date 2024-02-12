Boyne Capital to acquire assets of home improvement services firm Pinnacle

As a result of this deal, Boyne Capital has formed Pinnacle Home Improvement Group, a newly established platform providing home improvement services in the Southeast U.S.

Based in Florida, Boyne Capital invests in lower middle market companies

Boyne was founded in 2006

Boyne Capital has agreed to acquire the assets of Pinnacle Home Improvements, an Alpharetta, Georgia-based provider of home improvement services. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of this deal, Boyne Capital has formed Pinnacle Home Improvement Group, a newly established platform providing home improvement services in the Southeast U.S.

On the transaction, Derek McDowell, managing partner at Boyne Capital, said in a statement, “Pinnacle is already a leader in the home services industry due to its reputation for quality and relentless focus on customer experience, providing an excellent foundation for accelerated growth. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Jim Marino and the Pinnacle team in expanding this platform into new markets.”

Based in Florida, Boyne Capital invests in lower middle market companies. Boyne was founded in 2006.