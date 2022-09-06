BPEP-backed Catalyst Power acquires Northeast Expense Reduction Services assets

Catalyst Power is a provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector.

Gabriel Phillips serves as CEO of Catalyst Power

Based in Dallas, BP Energy Partners invests in the natural gas value chain

BPEP also invests in low carbon energy solutions and renewables

Catalyst Power, a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, acquired the assets of Northeast Expense Reduction Services, a New York-based energy advisor. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This is a tremendous fit. We’re excited to be able to expand the mix of commercial and industrial customers that can now have access to Catalyst Power’s decarbonizing solutions,” said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings, said in a statement. “The middle market has been underserved for too long – by combining Northeast Expense Reduction Services’ territories, customers and supplier relationships with our novel energy supply options including community solar products and proprietary Connected Microgrid solutions, we are expanding access for our customers to more environmentally friendly, money saving energy supply options.”

