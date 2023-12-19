BPOC-backed Atlas Clinical Research scoops up therapeutic research facility Suncoast

Suncoast was founded in 1998

Three Twenty-One Capital Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Atlas

Based in Chicago, BPOC invests in healthcare companies

Atlas Clinical Research, which is backed by BPOC, has acquired Florida-based Suncoast Clinical Research Inc, a multi-therapeutic, community-based research facility. No financial terms were disclosed.

Atlas Clinical Research is a clinical site network.

Suncoast was founded in 1998.

“We are extremely proud of our accomplishments and growth over the past 25 years,” expressed Jennifer Selk, co-owner of Suncoast Clinical Research, Inc in a statement. “and we are very excited to start this next chapter as part of the Atlas network. We are confident this will position us well to expand our clinical trial offerings, while continuing to focus on our core values of Patient Care, Integrity, Teamwork, Community, and Diversity.”

Krevolin & Horst, LLC served as legal counsel to Suncoast Clinical Research, Inc. in connection with the transaction. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners LLC served as financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Atlas.

Atlas specializes in infectious disease, CNS, gastroenterology, and internal medicine.

Based in Chicago, BPOC invests in healthcare companies. The firm has about $2.2 billion of total capital under management.