Braemont Capital buys specialized technical services firm Loenbro

Braemont Capital has acquired Loenbro, a Westminster, Colorado-based provider of specialized services to the data center, infrastructure and diversified industrial markets. The seller was Tailwind Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Robert Covington, managing partner of Braemont, said in a statement, “Loenbro is an exceptional company and the sector dynamics represent a significant opportunity to scale the business, while maintaining the customer-first orientation that has been its hallmark. This investment represented one of the largest to date for Braemont, which was driven by our long history of investing in the data center and related markets.”

Stifel and BlackArch Partners served as financial advisors to Loenbro and Tailwind. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Loenbro and Tailwind. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Braemont.

Founded in 2021, Braemont Capital is based in Dallas.