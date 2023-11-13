Branford-backed Lafayette Instrument scoops up scientific equipment supplier

Lafayette is a maker of scientific instrumentation equipment for the life sciences, polygraph and human evaluation markets.

Akerman LLP provided legal advisory services to Lafayette for the transaction

Based in Florida and New York, Branford invests in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA

Lafayette Instrument, which is backed by Branford Castle Partners, has acquired Actimetrics, an Illinois-based maker of scientific instrumentation equipment and software for circadian rhythm biology and animal behavioral neuroscience.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“This acquisition provides Lafayette with the opportunity to increase its product offering to existing and new life sciences customers,” said Ceon Francis, managing director of Branford Castle in a statement. “We are excited to work with the Lafayette management team to continue to support the future growth of the company.”

