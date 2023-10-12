Branford Castle Partners backs marina services business Marine Floats

Branford Castle was advised by its legal counsel Akerman LLP

Branford Castle Partners has made an investment in Tacoma, Washington-based Marine Floats, a marina services business. No financial terms were disclosed.

Marine Floats was founded in 1976 and serves residential and commercial customers including marinas, yacht clubs, ports and industrial facilities in both salt and fresh water.

“Branford and its affiliates have been successful investors in specialty marine businesses for decades, and we’re eager to support Marine Floats on its voyage,” said David Castle, a managing partner at Branford Castle in a statement.

Branford Castle was advised by its legal counsel Akerman LLP. Logan Brown was advised by Alexander Hutton, and by legal counsel K&L Gates.

Branford Castle invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, business services and logistics.