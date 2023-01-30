Branford Castle Partners buys manufacturer GPT Industries

Akerman LLP advised Branford on the deal while Capstone Partners was the sell-side advisor to EnPro

Branford Castle Partners has acquired GPT Industries, a Denver-based maker of critical pipeline sealing and electrical isolation products. The seller was EnPro Industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Darin and the GPT leadership team and help them expand their products into new markets and geographies. We believe the Company’s technological leadership and established reputation of quality and reliability make it well-positioned for future growth,” said David Castle, a managing partner of Branford Castle, in a statement.

Akerman LLP advised Branford on the deal while Capstone Partners was the sell-side advisor to EnPro. Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson, PA provided legal counsel to EnPro Industries.

Capital Southwest Corporation and IBC Funds are providing the debt financing for the transaction.

New York City-based Branford Castle invests in the lower-middle-market. Branford targets companies in the industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, business services and logistics sectors.