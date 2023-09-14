Branford promotes Francis to managing director and Yang to principal

Francis joined Branford in 2018 and Yang came on board in 2020.

Prior to joining Branford, Francis had held positions in management consulting and marketing analysis

Yang started her professional career in investment banking

Based in New York City, Branford was founded in 1986

Branford Castle Partners has promoted Ceon Francis to managing director and Marilyn Yang to principal.

Francis joined Branford in 2018 and Yang came on board in 2020.

Prior to joining Branford, Francis had held positions in management consulting and marketing analysis.

Yang started her professional career in investment banking.

“Branford Castle Partners is a pre-eminent private equity firm focused on the lower middle market,” said John S. Castle, president and CEO of the firm in a statement. “Our Fund I and Fund II returns have solidified us as a top-tier investor. Among the reasons for our success are our thoughtfully developed investment strategy that has been proven over three decades and our talented team. Our senior leadership has been in place for more than 20 years, and with these promotions and new hires, we are now positioned to reach our projected milestones in the coming years.”

Based in New York City, Branford was founded in 1986.