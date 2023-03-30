Brazos Residential taps Flores as COO

Most recently, she is the former president of S2 Residential.

Brazos Residential, LLC, a multifamily real estate private equity firm, has appointed Michele Flores as chief operating officer.

Most recently, she is the former president of S2 Residential. Also, she held property management positions US Residential Group, Encore/MC Residential, and Capstone.

“Michele’s impressive track record of success in the multifamily industry and her deep understanding of the market make her an invaluable addition to our team,” said James Roberts, Brazos Residential’s co-founder and managing partner, in a statement. “Her extensive experience in evaluating and maximizing property performance, combined with her strong leadership skills, will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. We are thrilled that she has come onboard!”

