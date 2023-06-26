Breck invests in car service provider Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Breck teamed up with AWRS CEO Rob Wheeley on the deal.

AWRS has 85 franchise locations

Based in Dallas, Breck Partners invests in industrial markets

Breck Partners has made a significant equity investment in Norcross, Georgia-based Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, a provider of light vehicle alloy wheel repair, remanufacturing, and wholesale services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“AWRS is a compelling situation for Breck – a strong, customer-focused, deeply invested team who leads a very well positioned business in attractive markets,” said Brad Brenneman, a partner at Breck Partners in a statement. “We are honored to partner with Rob and the AWRS team and look forward to supporting AWRS’s growth.”

