Bregal-backed Juniper Landscaping acquires Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape

Juniper Landscaping, which is backed by Bregal Partners, has acquired Florida-based Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape, a lawn care service.

“We are excited to partner with Brent Yohe to serve some of Florida’s most prestigious properties, increase our presence in Southeast Florida and serve additional clients in this growing market,” said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper in a statement. “Brent has built an outstanding business and we are excited to bring him and his talented team on to Juniper.”

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Juniper is a landscaping platform. Juniper has 18 branches located in Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Naples, Ocala, Orlando, Tampa, Venice and Vero Beach.

New York City-based Bregal Partners targets middle-market companies in the consumer, food, retail, business service, and healthcare sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2012.