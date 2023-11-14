Bregal-backed Juniper Landscaping buys landscaping maintenance firm Shooter and Lindsey

Shooter and Lindsey’s President Brian Schmitt will remain a co-owner and continue to lead the branch with support from Juniper’s corporate team in Florida

Shooter and Lindsey was founded in 1979

Based in New York City, Bregal invests in the middle market

Juniper Landscaping, which is backed by Bregal Partners, has acquired Shooter and Lindsey, Inc., a landscaping maintenance and installation provider serving the greater Houston market. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Fort Myers, Florida, Juniper is a commercial landscaping platform.

Shooter and Lindsey’s President Brian Schmitt will remain a co-owner and continue to lead the branch with support from Juniper’s corporate team in Florida.

Shooter and Lindsey was founded in 1979.

“Partnering with Shooter provides Juniper with an excellent opportunity to build a platform for further expansion across Texas,” said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper in a statement. “Brian has built an outstanding business and we are looking forward to welcoming his talented team to the Juniper family.”

Based in New York City, Bregal invests in the middle market. The firm targets consumer & multi-unit, food & beverage and business services.