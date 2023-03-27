Bregal Investments appoints Ryan Selwood as CIO

Selwood was previously a partner and chief development officer at Carlyle

Bregal Investments has appointed Ryan Selwood as chief investment officer, a newly created position.

Selwood will provide direct investment, asset management and business development oversight and will work closely with Alan Carrier, CEO, and the senior leadership team, according to a release.

Selwood was previously a partner and chief development officer at Carlyle. He also worked for over 15 years at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

“Having worked with Ryan previously, I believe he is the right person at the right time to help build upon the success of our team and our family of funds and further prepare our platform for long-term growth and sustainable value creation,” said Carrier.

Bregal Investments is based in London and New York. The firm, founded in 2002, is the private equity platform of COFRA Holding, a privately held group headquartered in Switzerland.