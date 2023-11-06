Bregal Partners exits dog treats brand TDBBS

Lazard was financial advisor to TDBBS on the deal

Bregal Partners has sold TDBBS, a Richmond, Virginia-based provider of natural dog chews and treats. The buyer was Central Garden & Pet. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome the TDBBS team into the Central Garden & Pet organization,” said Beth Springer, Interim CEO of Central in a statement. “Our Central to Home strategy is focused on building further scale in our two industries and growing leading brands consumers love. Adding TDBBS’s established brands and digital capabilities solidifies our position in the large and growing dog treats and chews category and will strengthen our footprint with key customers.”

Central was represented by Orrick as legal advisor. TDBBS was represented by Lazard as financial advisor and Dechert as legal advisor.

The transaction closed on November 3, 2023.

Based in Walnut Creek, California, Central Garden & Pet is a maker of products for the pet and lawn and garden supplies markets.

Bregal Partners invests in consumer, food and beverage, and business services.