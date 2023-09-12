Bregal Sagemount backs Bradford Airport Logistics

Imperial Capital served as financial advisor to Bradford in the transaction while Sidley Austin, LLP provided legal services

Bregal Sagemount has made a majority investment in Bradford Airport Logistics, a Houston-based provider of advanced logistics services to airports and other transportation hubs. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will help Bradford pursue enhanced domestic growth opportunities. In addition, the partnership with Sagemount will allow for capital to be easily deployed as future opportunities materialize.

On the transaction, Michael Kosty, a partner and co-founder of Sagemount, said in a statement, “Our team is committed to helping Bradford continue to execute its innovative vision and realize its growth potential in the coming years. The company has worked tirelessly to build a resilient, enduring, and loyal customer base and has created an exceptional culture among employees. Their success is reflected in the impressive proliferation of their CRDCs across airports worldwide and in their unmatched customer satisfaction rankings.”

Imperial Capital served as financial advisor to Bradford in the transaction while Sidley Austin, LLP provided legal services. Goodwin Proctor LLP and Allen & Overy LLP represented Sagemount. Additional financing was provided by MUFG, ING, and Barings.

Bradford was formed in 2000 with an exclusive focus on airport logistics within the global aviation industry.

With offices in New York, Palo Alto and Dallas, Bregal Sagemount has more than $6.8 billion of cumulative capital raised.