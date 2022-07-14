Bregal Sagemount invests in property management software provider BuildingLink

The investment will be used by BuildingLink to continue to invest in product and feature development efforts, seek out M&A opportunities and accelerate new customer growth.

Bregal Sagemount has made an investment in New York City-based BuildingLink, a provider of operations and resident engagement software for luxury residential properties worldwide. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment from Sagemount will allow the BuildingLink to continue to invest in product and feature development efforts, seek out strategic M&A opportunities and accelerate new customer growth in their core and adjacent markets.

BuildingLink provides property managers with the tools to optimize building management through their operational and communications SaaS platform. The software is used by more than 6,000 properties in over 25 countries.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Sagemount as we enter our next stage of growth,” said Zachary Kestenbaum, BuildingLink CEO, in a statement. “With their support and deep industry expertise, we will be well-positioned to further invest in our current offerings and to continue to grow both domestically and internationally.”

Software Equity Group served as financial advisor to BuildingLink. Goodwin Proctor served as legal counsel to Sagemount, and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to BuildingLink.

Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private capital firm with more than $5.5 billion of capital raised. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 60 companies in a variety of sectors including software, financial technology & specialty finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business & consumer services. The firm has offices in New York, Dallas and Redwood City.