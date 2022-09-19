Bregal Sagemount invests in software provider Solo

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to Sagemount and Mayer Brown served as legal counsel to Solo.

Bregal Sagemount has made an investment in Lehi, Utah-based Solo, a provider of solar sales, proposal, and design software. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our vision shapes everything we do, even our very name,” said Dan Larkin, co-founder and CEO of Solo, in a statement. “Solo stands for Speed Of Light Operations. It is as much our obsession as it is our vision. Relentlessly pursuing our vision has enabled significant market acquisition and led us to the right strategic and capital partner in Sagemount.”

Sagemount’s investment was led by Pavan Tripathi, Sandeep Swaminathan, Gerald Castaldo, and Harrison Boyajian. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to Sagemount and Mayer Brown served as legal counsel to Solo.

Bregal Sagemount has more than $5.5 billion of capital raised. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 60 companies in a variety of sectors including software, financial technology & specialty finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business & consumer services. The firm has offices in New York, Dallas, and Palo Alto.