Bregal Sagemount takes slice of CGE Partners-backed Enhesa

Sagemount will acquire ICG’s minority stake in Enhesa, with existing investor CGE retaining its majority stake in the company.

Enhesa offers environment, health and safety and product compliance assurance

CGE Partners took a majority stake in Enhesa in 2020

Enhesa provides compliance intelligence in over 40 languages across more than 300 jurisdictions

Bregal Sagemount has made a strategic growth investment in Enhesa, a provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence. As part of the transaction, Sagemount will acquire ICG’s minority stake in Enhesa, with existing investor CGE Partners retaining its majority stake in the company.

Enhesa provides standardized, centralized regulatory content to multinational corporations with the use of data sets, AI-powered analytics, and subject matter experts. The company offers compliance intelligence in over 40 languages across more than 300 jurisdictions. Enhesa has its global headquarters in Brussels and its US headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

“We see tremendous growth ahead for Enhesa as a result of the company’s strong product-market fit and tangible customer ROI,” said Pavan Tripathi, partner at Sagemount. “Enhesa has an impressive track record of consistently retaining and growing its customer relationships as well as expanding new content offerings and jurisdictional coverage through both organic and inorganic growth initiatives.”

New York-based Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private capital firm with over $5 billion in committed capital.

CGE Partners is a European mid-market private equity fund headquartered in London.