Brentwood Associates and Sixth Street invest in Wingstop restaurant franchisee Far West

Brentwood Associates and Sixth Street have made an investment in Far West Services, a Costa Mesa, California-based franchisee of Wingstop restaurants. No financial terms were disclosed.
Far West’s existing management will remain significant shareholders in the business going forward.
Far West’s CEO & President Jorge Ortiz will continue to lead the company.
On the deal, Rahul Aggarwal, a partner at Brentwood, said in a statement, “Far West has achieved tremendous growth and success throughout its history and has proven to be a premier franchisee excelling within the strong and growing Wingstop system. Far West is a great fit with our strategy of investing in high-growth, exceptional consumer businesses.”
Far West was founded in 2003.
Based in Los Angeles, Brentwood Associates invests in middle-market growth-oriented consumer and business services companies.
Sixth Street has over $70 billion in assets under management.