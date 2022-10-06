Bridge Growth-backed Syniti adds Lam and Rodenburg to C-suite

As president and chief revenue officer, Lam will lead Syniti’s global sales, value engineering, marketing, alliances and customer success operations

As president and chief delivery officer, Rodenburg will oversee Syniti’s global professional services organization, as well as its centers of excellence and global delivery centers

Bridge Growth invests invests in technology and financial services companies

Syniti, a a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC, has named Gordon Lam as president and chief revenue officer and Ryan Rodenburg as president and chief delivery officer.

Headquartered in Needham Heights, Massachusetts, Syniti is a provider of enterprise data management solutions.

As president and CRO, Lam will lead Syniti’s global sales, value engineering, marketing, alliances and customer success operations.

As president and CDO, Rodenburg will oversee Syniti’s global professional services organization, as well as its centers of excellence and global delivery centers.

Kevin Campbell, CEO of Syniti, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to promote Gordon and Ryan to these two key new roles. They bring impressive track records in driving software and services revenue, and in motivating the best talent in data to achieve great outcomes for our customers. Their leadership is critical to help us grow and scale Syniti as the foremost provider of enterprise data management solutions and to deliver on our robust pipeline for the remainder of 2022.”