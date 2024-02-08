Bridge Growth Partners-backed Syniti appoints Ayers as chief people officer

In this role, Ayers will lead Syniti's global HR function, including talent management, recruiting and employee engagement efforts.

Previously, Ayers worked at Journey where he served as co-founder, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and board member

Syniti, which is backed by Bridge Growth Partners, has named Craig Ayers as chief people officer.

In this role, Ayers will lead Syniti’s global HR function, including talent management, recruiting and employee engagement efforts.

Previously, Ayers worked at Journey where he served as co-founder, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and board member. Before founding Journey, he served as global CFO/COO at design until the company was acquired by Capgemini in 2021 as part of Capgemini Invent.

On the appointment, Melanie Payne, CFO and chief business officer at Syniti, said in a statement, “Craig brings the creativity and operational experience that make him a perfect fit to lead our culture and talent agenda. We have an engaged and high-performing workforce, which he will continue to build out as Syniti expands its team around the world. We feel fortunate to add him to the team.”

Headquartered in Needham Heights, Massachusetts, Syniti is a provider of enterprise data management solutions.

Bridge Growth Partners invests in technology and financial services companies.