Bridgepoint Development Capital takes majority stake in Equativ

Bridgepoint Development Capital (BDC) has secured a majority stake in Equativ, an independent ad platform, from Capital Croissance. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Equativ is an independent adtech platform built to serve the interests of both advertisers and publishers. The firm is headquartered in Paris and New York, and employs over 550 staff in 20 offices.

BDC’s investment will enable Equativ to extend its financial capabilities to accelerate its growth across core markets, according to a release.

Equativ intends to maintain and reinforce its growth in the CTV and video market, which is expected to touch over $40 billion in revenues in the US in 2025, the release said.

“We can bring a lot to Equativ through our international platform, our expertise in buy-and-build and our understanding of the adtech universe,” said Olivier Nemsguern, head of BDC France. “Offering an alternative route to efficient advertising outside of walled gardens, Equativ is aligned with what global markets want and need in this fast-paced industry.”

Capital Croissance, an investment firm based in Paris, France, first invested in Equativ in 2021. During this period, Equativ grew from €36 million to €92 million in net sales, a release said.

Capital Croissance’s exit from the firm marks the first sale by its Cairn Capital II fund and its 13th sale in total.

London-based BDC is a mid-cap investor that supports international development of small and mid-sized companies. The firm has offices in New York, San Francisco and Shanghai. it invests between €40 million and €150 million via BDC IV.

BDC is part of Bridgepoint Group, a listed international alternative asset manager focused on middle-market companies. The firm has more than €38 billion of assets under management.

(Note: Bridgepoint owns PEI Group, the publisher of PE Hub and PE Hub Europe.)