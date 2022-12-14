Brighton Park Capital leads $40m growth investment in DataVisor

The investment will accelerate DataVisor's go-to-market strategy and drive further expansion at scale.

Brighton Park Capital led a $40 million strategic growth investment in DataVisor, an online fraud detection and risk management software provider for financial services and digital commerce companies.

Others participating in the funding include existing investors NewView Capital and GSR Ventures.

The investment will accelerate DataVisor’s go-to-market strategy and drive further expansion at scale. DataVisor was formed in 2013 by Yinglian Xie and Fang Yu, who met while working on large-scale distributed systems at Microsoft.

DataVisor has grown its customer base to include many Fortune 500 financial services and e-commerce organizations globally, including DCI, NASA Federal Credit Union, Neo Financial, Galileo Financial Technologies, and Air Asia, and experienced 3x ARR growth in FY22.

“Digital innovation is not just transforming how consumers transact, but also how fraudsters leverage technology to identify and exploit exposures to data,” said Xie, CEO and co-founder of DataVisor.