Brighton Park Capital taps Angert as partner and Cordo as principal

Brighton Park Capital has hired Calen Angert as a partner and head of the healthcare group and John Cordo as a principal specializing in cybersecurity.

“We are delighted to welcome Calen and John to the firm,” said Mark F. Dzialga, managing partner at Brighton Park Capital, in a statement. “Calen is a seasoned investment professional with a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, and we look forward to continuing to be an active investor in HCIT and healthcare services. John brings a wealth of experience in cyber and information security, and we believe that there continues to be significant innovation which will lead to unique investment opportunities. Their respective expertise will be invaluable in expanding our portfolio and partnering with management teams to help drive growth and build enduring value.”

Angert joins the firm from TA Associates, where he served as a senior vice president focused on executing and managing investments across the healthcare landscape, including Netsmart Technologies, Behavioral Health Works, RLDatix, MedRisk, Benecon, MPI Research, Navia Benefit Solutions and SoftWriters. Angert began his career in the healthcare group of Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division.

Cordo spent nearly a decade executing transactions and working closely with cybersecurity companies, including Immuta, HUMAN, BigID, CloudGenix, Respond Software and SKOUT Cybersecurity. Cordo was most recently a principal at NightDragon and vice president at ClearSky, two cybersecurity-focused growth equity and venture capital firms.

