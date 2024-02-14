Brightstar Capital Partners sells industrial equipment provider GDN to Tuckahoe

GDN CEO John Hopper and the senior management team are expected to continue to lead the company

Jefferies LLC acted as lead financial advisor and TM Capital Corp. acted as financial advisor to GDN

Brightstar Capital Partners invests in the middle market

Tuckahoe has acquired Gateway Dealer Network, a St. Louis, Missouri-based provider of industrial equipment, from Brightstar Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Tuckahoe is a diversified holding company.

GDN CEO John Hopper and the senior management team are expected to continue to lead the company.

“It’s been a fantastic experience for Brightstar to partner with the GDN team, more than doubling the company’s number of dealerships and providing differentiated sales and services to customers,” said Reidar Brekke, a partner at Brightstar and board chair of GDN in a statement. “We believe that Tuckahoe is an ideal partner for GDN and are confident that the company will continue to thrive and lead in the industry.”

Jefferies LLC acted as lead financial advisor and TM Capital Corp. acted as financial advisor to GDN. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to the Company. Hirschler Fleischer served as legal advisor to Tuckahoe.

Brightstar Capital Partners invests in the middle market.