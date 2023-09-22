Brightstar snaps up manufacturer Douglas Products and Packaging Company

Douglas was advised by legal advisor Ropes & Gray LLP and financial advisor Evercore

Brightstar Capital Partners has acquired Douglas Products and Packaging Company, a Liberty, Missouri-based specialty products manufacturer and marketer of brands in the global agriculture production and structural pest control markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wes Long serves as CEO of Douglas Products.

“We are impressed by Douglas’ strong financial track record and its position as an environmentally responsible market leader providing critical and differentiated solutions to its agricultural and pest control customers,” said Andrew Weinberg, founder and CEO of Brightstar in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with Wes and his team as they execute on both organic and acquisition growth strategies.”

Douglas was advised by legal advisor Ropes & Gray LLP and financial advisor Evercore. Brightstar was advised by legal advisor Kirkland & Ellis LLP and financial advisors BMO Capital Markets Corp.

