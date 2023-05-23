Brightwood Capital Advisors hires Pratt as chief credit officer

In this role, Pratt will oversee Brightwood's existing portfolio, as well as play an important role in the firm's analysis of new investments.

Brightwood Capital Advisors, a middle-market private credit firm, has named Eric Pratt as chief credit officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the team,” said Sengal Selassie, CEO and managing partner at Brightwood in a statement. “As we continue to grow and scale our portfolio, Eric’s depth of knowledge and expertise across portfolio and risk management will help ensure the safety and security of our portfolio in a rapidly rising interest rate environment and be instrumental to Brightwood’s go-forward strategy.”

Most recently, he was a managing director at Wells Fargo. Pratt has previously held various senior leadership positions at Mizuho Financial Group, Deutsche Bank and Mizuho. He has also held similar credit and managerial positions at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Procter & Gamble.