Brightwood Capital Advisors prices latest mid-market CLO at $155m

BMO Capital Markets Corp served as arranger on the deal

Based in New York City, Brightwood Capital Advisors invests in middle-market businesses

Founded in 2010, Brightwood manages more than $5 billion of assets

Brightwood Capital Advisors has priced its latest collateralized loan obligation at $155 million.

Brightwood Capital MM CLO 2024-1 Ltd epresents Brightwood’s sixth issuance since 2019.

BMO Capital Markets Corp served as arranger on the deal.

“We are excited to strengthen our presence in the middle market through this latest pricing,” added Sengal Selassie, CEO and managing partner of Brightwood in a statement. “As private credit continues to take center stage in 2024, we are focused on scaling our business and offerings to meet investor needs. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our CLO platform for many years to come.”

Based in New York City, Brightwood Capital Advisors invests in middle-market businesses. Founded in 2010, Brightwood manages more than $5 billion of assets.