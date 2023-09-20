Brightwood Capital Advisors prices mid-market CLO at $319m

This CLO represents the fifth CLO issued by the firm since 2019.

Brightwood Capital Advisors has priced its middle-market CLO at $319 million. This CLO represents the fifth CLO issued by the firm since 2019.

GreensLedge Capital Markets, LLC and RBC Capital Markets will serve as co-placement agent on the deal.

“We are excited to see robust demand for our CLO platform and to support the continued growth of the middle market,” Sengal Selassie, managing partner and CEO of Brightwood, in a statement. “We intend to expand upon our presence in this market, enabled through the support of our loyal investor base.”

Based in New York City, Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5 million to $75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising.

Brightwood was founded in 2010.