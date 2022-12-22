Brightwood prices mid-market CLO at $426m

This CLO represents the fourth issued by the firm since 2019.

Brightwood Capital Advisors, a New York City-based private credit firm, has priced its latest middle-market collateralized loan obligation at $426 million.

This CLO represents the fourth issued by the firm since 2019. The vehicle is backed by loans the firm originated for Brightwood Capital Fund IV.

GreensLedge Capital Markets, LLC will serve as sole arranger and lead placement agent. Raymond James & Associates and KeyBanc Capital Markets will serve as co-placement agents on the deal.

“We believe that the support from our new and existing investor base is a direct result of the success and hard work of the entire Brightwood team,” said Arlene Shaw, managing director and treasurer of Brightwood in a statement. “In particular, the sale of the BB rated securities is a testament to investor confidence in Brightwood, developed through our deep relationships. While the market is very challenging, the exceptional work by our arranger and co-placements agents has been instrumental in getting this deal done. We are very thankful for our partnership with GreensLedge, Raymond James and KeyBanc.”

Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5 million to $75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising.

Founded in 2010, Brightwood manages more than $5 billion of assets on behalf of its primarily institutional investor base.