Brimich Logistics secures investment from TorQuest

TorQuest Partners has invested in Brimich Logistics, a full-service supply chain management and third-party logistics business based in Brantford, Ontario. No financial terms were disclosed.

Brimich’s existing owners, the Fergus family, will remain significant shareholders in the company. No changes will be made to Brimich’s leadership team.

On the transaction, Jonathan Fraser, a partner at TorQuest, said in a statement, “Since founding Brimich in 1997, the Fergus family has built an incredibly successful business grounded in a focus on what customers care about – food safety capabilities and responsive service. TorQuest looks forward to working alongside existing management to continue expanding Brimich’s capacity and capabilities as a top-tier provider of supply chain management services to customers across Southern Ontario.”

Stikeman Elliott LLP served as legal advisor to TorQuest. RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Brimich while Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP served as legal advisor.

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners has more than C$5 billion of equity capital under management. TorQuest invests in middle-market companies.